Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,424,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $233.42 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

