Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Reduced by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 670,089 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

