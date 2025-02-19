Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,780 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,345,000 after acquiring an additional 509,237 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,569,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $10,925,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VTIP stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
