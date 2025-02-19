Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lessened by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,119 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

