Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

