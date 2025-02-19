Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

