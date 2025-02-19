Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $478,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.14. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.