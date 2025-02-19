Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases Shares of 63,625 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rocket Companies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 98,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.