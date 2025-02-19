Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 877 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vawter Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

