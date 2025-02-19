Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts Stronger Earnings for ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ROK Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
ROK Resources Trading Up 2.9 %
ROK Resources stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.30 million, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.44. ROK Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
