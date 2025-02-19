Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $209.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

