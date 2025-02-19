Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

