Venu Holding Corporation Updates Corporate Presentation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) recently announced that it has updated and enhanced its corporate overview presentation. The Company disclosed that a copy of this updated presentation has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in its latest Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 19, 2025.

The purpose of the updated corporate presentation is to be utilized in meetings with investors and prospective strategic partners. It is important to note that the presentation is not to be considered “filed” for any official purposes, including within the scope of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or subject to the liabilities of that section. Moreover, the information provided in this presentation, along with Exhibit 99.1, will not be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, irrespective of any general incorporation language in such filings.

The presentation includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Apart from historical matters, the content of the presentation discusses forward-looking statements within the purview of applicable securities laws, particularly focusing on the Company’s projects and potential financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” and others serve to identify these forward-looking statements. However, these statements are based on the Company’s anticipations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and other crucial factors that could result in actual results differing significantly from future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

Potential factors that could contribute to varied future results for the Company are outlined, but there is a possibility of unforeseen factors coming into play. Risk factors associated with the Company’s forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. These risks were prominently addressed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, which was declared effective by the SEC on November 12, 2024. Readers are advised to exercise caution and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, given that these statements reflect the management’s views only as of the date of the Form 8-K filing. The Company has committed to not undertaking any obligatory revision to these forward-looking statements to account for ensuing events or circumstances or to reflect unforeseen events, conditions, or situations.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

