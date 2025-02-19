VeraBank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

