Vicor (VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $91.03 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,121.17. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,900. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.