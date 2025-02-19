Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $356.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $356.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

