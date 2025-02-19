Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5,745.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NIKE Stock Up 6.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

