Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 11,897 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 236.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 229.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.