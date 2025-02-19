Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $200.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day moving average is $188.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

