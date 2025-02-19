Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,686 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $65,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

