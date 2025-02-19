Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 727 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

