Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%.

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTLE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 748,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,396. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

