Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 318,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,571. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

