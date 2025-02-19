VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 126.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,298.24. The trade was a 41.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VYNE Therapeutics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.