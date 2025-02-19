VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 126.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 8,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,309. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,298.24. The trade was a 41.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

