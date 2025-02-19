Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Position Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Warby Parker worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $213,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 14,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $335,826.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,591.06. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,206.97. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,032 shares of company stock worth $15,188,364 over the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $28.68.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

