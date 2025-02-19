Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $220.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.
WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $232.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
