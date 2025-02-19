Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Waystar has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In related news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,727.38. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Waystar by 116.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 701.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,816,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,224,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

