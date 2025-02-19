Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Toast

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toast in a report released on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toast’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Toast has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,564 shares of company stock worth $13,577,845. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

