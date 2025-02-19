Wedbush Comments on Lyft’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lyft in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.
LYFT stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16.
Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,987. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 512.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyft by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2,103.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 158,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
