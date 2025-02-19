Wedbush Expects Weaker Earnings for Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 348.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

