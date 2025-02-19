Wedbush Has Bullish Estimate for Corsair Gaming Q1 Earnings

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Corsair Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSR. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.68. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 51.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

