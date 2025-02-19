Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOD opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.