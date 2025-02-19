Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,578,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 456,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.