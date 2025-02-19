Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $297,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after buying an additional 853,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after buying an additional 700,862 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

