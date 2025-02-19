Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $344,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

