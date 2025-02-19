Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 117 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

NYSE SAP opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $359.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

