Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

