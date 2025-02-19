Western Acquisition Ventures (NASDAQ:WAVS) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 2,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.29% of Western Acquisition Ventures as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

