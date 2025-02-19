Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on March 3rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:EMD opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $10.33.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
