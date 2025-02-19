WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

