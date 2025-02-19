What is B. Riley’s Forecast for HASI FY2024 Earnings?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,369,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,575,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,018,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

