What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for GVA Q1 Earnings?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a research note issued on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE:GVA opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

