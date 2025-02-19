What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ARWR Q2 Earnings?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97).

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,337.50. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.