What is Raymond James’ Estimate for NanoXplore Q4 Earnings?

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on GRA. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NanoXplore from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$397.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.26.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

