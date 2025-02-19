What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Ventas FY2026 Earnings?

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.72 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

VTR opened at $66.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. Ventas has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,318,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,307,000 after buying an additional 386,321 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 983,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 470,143 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $16,097,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

