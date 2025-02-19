What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Clorox Q3 Earnings?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

