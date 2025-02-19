What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Pentair Q1 Earnings?

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. Pentair has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,103,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

