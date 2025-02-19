Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 1.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pool worth $24,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

