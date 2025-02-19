William Blair Comments on Rapid7’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $34.18 on Monday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,690,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,454,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 964,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,255,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,518,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

