William Blair Has Negative Estimate for Generac Q2 Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.
Generac Trading Down 2.1 %
Generac stock opened at $143.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Generac
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
